Gaming1 launches Betly in Arkansas with Southland Casino Racing platform

US.- The casino and sports betting software provider Gaming1 has launched Betly.com in Arkansas and will see the debut of its virtual sportsbook on Southland Casino Racing’s online platform. The launch is an extension of a previous collaboration between Gaming1 and Delaware North.

The brand will be available on Southland Casino Racing’s website and through iOS and Android apps.

Victor Araneda, chief business development officer at Gaming1, said: “We’re excited to have launched in one of the most important markets for our partner, Delaware North. It’s encouraging that the collaboration has produced some amazing business opportunities in such a short amount of time.

“We look forward to continuing this momentum in our professional relationship with future initiatives, that will see Gaming1 further enhance its foothold in the North American market.”

Luisa Woods, Delaware North vice president, added: “Thanks to the strong relationship we have forged with Gaming1 via our Gamewise joint venture, we’re providing Southland patrons and Arkansas locals with the opportunity to enjoy sports betting at their fingertips.”

Dave Wolf, general manager at Southland Casino Racing, commented: “Adding the Betly online sportsbook to our gaming options lets us bring the excitement of sports betting to our patrons wherever they are and enhances the value of our successful retail sports book.”

In 2021, Gaming1 and Delaware North partnered to establish Gamewise, a turnkey digital gaming solutions provider to operators in North America. Delaware North developed the Betly brand for Arkansas through Gamewise, which uses Gaming1’s sports betting technology.

Gaming1 in deal with ESC Online to integrate AconcaguaPoker

Gaming1 has signed a deal with Estoril Sol Digital‘s ESC Online to integrate AconcaguaPoker. The collection of poker-themed content included cash table games Texas Hold’em and Omaha, and a weekly and monthly tournament.

The deal makes ESC Online the first operator in Portugal to supply an online offering with three platform verticals: poker, sports betting and casino.

