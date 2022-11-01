Arkansas sports betting sees record handle in September

The amount wagered on sports in September was $21m.

US.- Arkansas‘s sports betting handle hit a record figure of $21m in September, breaking the previous record set in June ($12m). The arrival of mobile sports betting in the state has helped drive the increase in wagering.

Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff had the highest handle at $10.48m. Of the total, $9.54m came through the casino’s app. The other casinos are Southland in West Memphis and Oaklawn in Hot Springs. Mobile sports betting went live in Arkansas on March 5.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), more than $209m in bets have been placed since sports betting started in the state in 2019.

Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said: “We expected to see sports wagers increase in September due to the football season. However, $21.18m was a surprise as it surpassed the previous record by more than $8.5m. On average, $706,000 was wagered on sports daily in September.”

