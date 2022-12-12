Amer Rustom resigns as director of Lottery.com

Amer Rustom exits the company after having been appointed in October.

US.- Amer Rustom has become the latest director to resign from his role at the US lottery broker and information portal Lottery.com. He exits the company after having been appointed as an outside director in October.

Lottery.com confirmed the resignation was effective immediately from the date it was submitted, on December 7. It said it would seek to fill the vacant role within the next few weeks. In October, the firm announced the resignation of Vladimir Klechtchev from the board a month after he was appointed.

It recently announced the appointment of an existing director, Matthew Howard McGahan, as chairman of its board. Barney Battles and Naila Chowdhury were named to fill two vacancies.

Lottery.com subsidiary partners with Data Sports Group

Sports.com, a newly established subsidiary of Lottery.com, has partnered with sports content provider Data Sports Group. Under the multi-year agreement, Sports.com will provide sports content from Data Sports Group to digital publishers around the world.

Sports.com offers content from major sports such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, PGA golf, the Olympic Games and esports contests. It will provide in-game scoring, results, league standings and tables, schedules and team rosters for web and mobile in multiple languages.