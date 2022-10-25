Lottery.com announces resignation of Vladimir Klechtchev from board

Klechtchev has notified the board of his resignation, which is effective immediately.

US.- The US lottery broker and information portal Lottery.com has announced the resignation of Vladimir Klechtchev as a member of its board. He had been appointed to the role in September. Lottery.com said the decision was “not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the registrant’s operations, policies or practices”.

The company has appointed Matthew Howard McGahan as an independent director, subject to background checks, which must take place before October 28. McGahan founded the UK charity Mask Our Heroes, which procured and shipped personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic. He previously founded, and then sold, Harley Davidson dealer Magic Automative Group.

Last week, Lottery.com appointed Edward Moffly as interim chief financial officer. Moffly replaces Harry Dhaliwal, who has resigned after serving on a temporary basis since July.

Moffly is the founder of Moveo, a transportation network company, where he has served as managing director since October 2018. Previously, he was the founder and interim CFO of Hygea Health Holdings. Moffly was also the founder and COO of Denarii Systems.

Sohail Quraeshi has been appointed as chief executive of Lottery.com and Vladimir Klechtchev and Amer Rustom as new outside directors. They join director Richard Kivel, who is now chairman of the board, fulfilling Nasdaq’s requirements for at least three members on the board.

In July, the firm announced that co-founder Lawrence DiMatteo had resigned as chief executive officer. DiMatteo now serves as senior advisor to the board.