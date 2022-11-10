Lottery.com names Matthew Howard McGahan as chairman

The firm has also appointed Barney Battles and Naila Chowdhury as members of the board.

US.- Lottery.com has announced the appointment of an existing director, Matthew Howard McGahan, as chairman of its board. The company has also named Barney Battles and Naila Chowdhury to fill two recent vacancies on the board.

McGahan is an experienced investor and entrepreneur. He founded Magic Automotive Group. which developed into one of the largest Harley-Davidson and BMW dealerships in Europe. He sold the group in 2010. McGahan also founded the UK charity Mask Our Heroes, which procured and shipped personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Battles is the founder of The League of Angels, a network of UHNW international members investing in fast-growth British ventures. He was the co-owner of Jackpot Games and worked as senior advisor for Rank Group. He also has extensive FTSE experience.

Chowdhury has 25 years of leadership experience in senior management in private, public, and non-profit organizations. She is co-founder and former CEO of women’s support group Pillar 4 Dignity.

CEO Sohail Quraeshi said: “I would like to welcome all the new directors to the board, and am delighted at Matthew’s appointment to chairman. Each of them brings considerable and relevant experience, which will substantially enhance our senior leadership team, compliance, CSR and strategic capability. These appointments are a crucial next step as we complete the turnaround of the business and implement a strategy for future growth.”

McGahan said: “My appointment as chairman comes at an important inflection point for the company. We are now seeking to recapitalize and engage in a revitalized growth strategy in a changed business environment. Lottery.Com, Inc. has fine-tuned its management team, who work together with an outstanding, knowledgeable, and self-driven staff dedicated to operations, technology, revenue generation, and legal compliance.”

Chowdhury commented: “I am extremely pleased to be working with a tech company that promises to deliver highly responsible and trusted services to its customers. I look forward to driving the Company’s transformation into an ethical and secure workplace and working with the team who has a vision to fulfill it.”

Battles said: “I am committed to building and improving our services and enhancing our policies and procedures and financial discipline. I am delighted to join the Board of a forward-thinking, proactive company committed to growth.”

In October, the firm announced the resignation of Vladimir Klechtchev as a member of its board. He had been appointed to the role in September. Lottery.com has appointed Edward Moffly as interim chief financial officer. Moffly replaces Harry Dhaliwal, who has resigned after serving on a temporary basis since July.