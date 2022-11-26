Lottery.com subsidiary partners with Data Sports Group

The new subsidiary Sports.com will provide sports content from Data Sports Group to digital publishers.

US.- Sports.com, a newly established subsidiary of Lottery.com, has partnered with sports content provider Data Sports Group. Under the multi-year agreement, Sports.com will provide sports content from Data Sports Group to digital publishers around the world.

Sports.com will offer content from major sports such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, PGA golf, the Olympic Games and esports contests. It will provide in-game scoring, results, league standings and tables, schedules and team rosters for web and mobile in multiple languages.

Lottery.com chief executive Sohail Quraeshi said: “We have a long history and strong expertise in providing lottery results to publishers and content aggregators around the world and look forward to building on this capability as we work on our offering of a ROI-focused sports data solution that fills a void in the marketplace. Our ability to bundle solutions also puts us in a position to strengthen both the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands.”

Data Sports Group chief executive Sowbhagya Shett added: “Lottery.com has demonstrated to us that they understand the tremendous value of sports results and sports content across the global digital content sector.

“We are excited to provide their extensive list of existing digital media clients around the world with world-class sports data and information, as well as to their potential new clients in the USA and internationally through the Sports.com brand.”

Lottery.com confirmed the formation Sports.com last week in an update to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Earlier this month, it appointed existing director Matthew Howard McGahan as chairman of its board. The company also named Barney Battles and Naila Chowdhury to fill two vacancies.