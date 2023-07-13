Yoel Zuckerberg: “Soft2Bet’s products are a cut above the rest”

Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer at Soft2Bet, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s competitive edge in the online gaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News spoke with Yoel Zuckerberg who provided details about Soft2Bet‘s strategies for acquiring and retaining customers, the company’s unique approach to gamification and how they ensure a seamless migration process.

How do you analyse the competitive landscape of the online gaming industry and what are the key factors that differentiate Soft2Bet from its competitors?

As the igaming sector continues to become oversaturated with competition, Soft2Bet’s primary focus is on gamification. This is a key pillar that will enable the company to stand out with respect to its sought-after solutions.

Gamification is an element that takes players through different levels and challenges and offers them generous rewards as a result. Soft2Bet’s products are a cut above the rest as they already incorporate several of these features in their casino and sportsbook offering, for players to enjoy.

What are the most effective strategies and channels for acquiring and retaining customers in the online gaming industry and how do you measure their success?

In the fast-paced igaming industry, we’ve found that gamification plays a crucial role in both acquiring and retaining customers. This involves creating engaging challenges and rewards to keep players interested. To measure their success, we look at conversion rates and player retention indicators. However, it doesn’t end there; we also continually evaluate and adjust our strategies based on data and feedback, ensuring we stay ahead of this very competitive game.

How do you approach B2B partnerships and collaborations with other online gaming operators and providers? What are the key factors Soft2Bet considers when selecting B2B partners?

We aim to create partnerships that will have a big impact on the industry. Our approach is quite simple – we seek to form B2B partnerships with companies that can bring something new and unique to the field. It could be in the form of technology, expertise, or market reach. By partnering with diverse companies, we can broaden our own scope, further diversifying our offerings and staying at the forefront of the industry.

What are the main challenges and opportunities for Soft2Bet in terms of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling in different markets and jurisdictions?

Navigating the regulatory landscape is always a challenge in the igaming industry, especially when you expand into new markets. However, we prefer to look at the challenges as opportunities – with every new market we learn a lot, strengthen our expertise with hands-on cases, and get closer to our goal to make the igaming industry reputable and responsible. Compliance is essential to maintain the industry’s reputation and protect the players. So, we are fully committed to ensuring that our operations meet the highest standards of responsible gambling as we continue to release new exciting features to our platform.

Can you describe Soft2Bet’s approach to gamification and how it enhances the user experience?

At Soft2Bet, our approach to gamification is deeply linked to our understanding of different regional needs. Take, for instance, our project Betinia. It was launched with a unique aspect of “moderate gamification”, designed to have players exchange Betinia Points for sports arenas in European cities. This unique feature has proven to be very popular, garnering significant interest and even winning an award for Best User Experience from a Swedish affiliate.

The reliance on regional specifics, proven by data, is a win-win approach for both us and the end users of our platform. So that’s what we focus on.

What are the main technical and operational aspects of the Soft2Bet in-house platform? How does the company ensure a seamless migration process?

Soft2Bet’s in-house platform was designed with our clients’ needs in the focus. It’s flexible enough to support the integration of new features, which we build from scratch as per our partners’ requirements. This allows our partners to maintain control over their brand representation and localization on our platform.

From an operational perspective, our platform is highly robust, maintaining a 99.99 per cent uptime rate. But technical excellence is just one aspect of our platform. We’ve also invested in a secure infrastructure, ensuring that our partners can operate safely and confidently. As for migration, our experienced technical team ensures a smooth transition, managing potential challenges and maintaining communication throughout the process.