Soft2Bet integrates SlotMatrix in-house and exclusive partner content

Established platform provider inks new agreement to elevate the offering.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has signed a partnership deal with SlotMatrix, increasing the diversity of its games portfolio with content from Armadillo Studios, part of the EveryMatrix Group, and SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners.

Armadillo Studios is an exciting games developer launched to capitalise on the U.S. gambling market, creating games designed to accommodate specific game mechanics and player preferences. The Armadillo team are as passionate as they are driven to craft the best and most unforgettable gaming experiences.

SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator and contains the world’s largest collection of real-money games. Exclusive Partners include a diverse range of curated content suppliers including JVL and Nocturne Studios that provide exclusive content to brands and third-party providers via SlotMatrix integration.

Razvan Haiduc, CEO, Games, EveryMatrix: “Working with Soft2Bet will enable us to expand our reach, ensuring more customers in important markets have access to the games we have to offer from both studios.”

Daniel Mitton, director of Gaming and Business Development at Soft2Bet, added: ”This partnership holds great importance because it will help Soft2Bet incorporate an excellent range of unique games onto our platform, elevating the quality of what we offer our partner operators and customers”.

