Xpoint joins American Gaming Association as board-level member

Xpoint co-founder and chief executive Marvin Sanderson join the AGA board of directors.

US.- The geolocation technology company Xpoint has become a board-level member of the American Gaming Association (AGA). Xpoint co-founder and chief executive Marvin Sanderson will join the AGA board of directors, and members of the firm’s leadership team will serve on various committees.

Sanderson commented: “We are very proud to join the AGA and look forward to being active participants across a range of the organisation’s interests. The AGA is rightly celebrated as the premier membership organisation in our primary market, and it is an honour to be sitting alongside so many of our industry peers within the AGA, helping shape the future for us, our partners and our fellow associated companies.”

Xpoint’s Xpoint Verify is being used by online casino brand PlayStar, which launched in New Jersey. The real-money gaming geolocation product has also gone live in the Ontario market with online casino operator SkillOnNet.

Last week, AGA named Maureen Beddis as senior vice president, membership and events. Beddis will lead AGA member relations, business development and events including Global Gaming Expo (G2E). She will join the AGA on October 31 following 16 years at The Vision Council, most recently serving as executive vice president, membership and strategic initiatives.

Gaming Society joins AGA responsible sports betting initiative

The sports betting and gaming platform Gaming Society has signed a partnership with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to advance awareness of responsible sports betting. The company will join AGA’s Have a Plan. Bet Responsibly initiative, a public service campaign that brings together organisations across the gaming and sports industries.

Gaming Society will create educational content and will promote the Bet Responsibly initiative across its platforms, including its website, newsletter and social channels. The gaming platform has also released a public service announcement (PSA) featuring its co-founder and NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett.

