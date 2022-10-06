AGA appoints new senior vice president

Beddis will be in Las Vegas to experience her first G2E next week before beginning her new role with the AGA on October 31.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has named Maureen Beddis as senior vice president, membership and events. Beddis will lead AGA member relations, business development and events including Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

“We’re delighted to welcome Maureen to the AGA at this critical time for our association and industry,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Maureen’s career is defined by her ability to drive strategy, convene members and deliver results. Her significant experience as an association executive will bolster our already strong team and help lead our organization into the future.”

Beddis will join the AGA on October 31 following 16 years at The Vision Council, most recently serving as executive vice president, membership and strategic initiatives. In this role, she led membership, organisational strategy and operations, including serving as the member liaison to the Vision Expo shows and bringing new talent into the industry and organisation through DEI and Emerging Optical Leaders programmes.

In 2010 and 2020, she was named one of Vision Monday’s Most Influential Women in Optical. Beddis is a member of the American Society of Association Executives, American Marketing Association and CEO Update’s COO Forum.

Beddis said: “I’m thrilled to join the dedicated AGA team and advance its mission to foster an environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives.”

Beddis will be in Las Vegas to experience her first G2E next week before beginning her new role with the AGA on October 31. She said she looked forward to working with the association’s membership to deliver value and elevate AGA’s best-in-class events, including G2E.

