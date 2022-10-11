Gaming Society joins AGA responsible sports betting initiative

The AGA launched the campaign in 2019.

Gaming Society has announced its participation in the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign.

US.- New sports betting and gaming platform Gaming Society has signed a partnership with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to advance awareness of responsible sports betting. The company will join AGA’s Have a Plan. Bet Responsibly initiative, a public service campaign that brings together organisations across the gaming and sports industries.

Gaming Society will create educational content and will promote the Bet Responsibly initiative across its platforms, including its website, newsletter and social channels. The gaming platform has also released a public service announcement (PSA) featuring its co-founder and NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett.

The sports betting and gaming platform says the PSA underscores the importance of promoting responsible betting. Gaming Society says its mission is to make the sports betting industry more accessible and inclusive by prioritising betting education for underserved audiences.

Garnett said: “At Gaming Society, our mission is to make sports betting more accessible, responsible, and easier to understand. As sports betting continues to grow, the need to promote responsible betting is more important than ever.

“We are excited to join the AGA’s Have a Game Plan initiative and provide education for every type of bettor, whether they are first-timers or experienced.”

See also: Gaming Society partners with WNBA for Bet On Women Predictor Game

AGA vice president, strategic communications and responsibility Cait DeBaun said: “Gaming Society understands that player education is core to the future growth of legal sports betting. We’re excited to welcome them as a Have A Game Plan partner and authentically spread responsible gaming messages to new and experienced players alike.”

Gaming Society joins a growing list of more than 30 official partners to join the Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign. The initiative is grounded in four key responsible gaming principles: setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with legal, regulated operators. The AGA launched the campaign in 2019 and includes a wide variety of leagues and teams, sportsbooks, and media entities.

See also: MLB joins AGA responsible gambling campaign