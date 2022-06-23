Xpoint Verify debuts in Ontario’s market with SkillOnNet

Xpoint has become SkillOnNet’s official geolocation technology partner.

Canada.- Geolocation technology company Xpoint has announced that its Xpoint Verify product has gone live in the Ontario market with online casino operator SkillOnNet. Developed for sportsbooks and igaming, Xpoint Verify is a real-money gaming geolocation product. Xpoint, which was founded two years ago, plans to expand to the US.

Marvin Sanderson, CEO and co-founder of Xpoint, said: “For everyone involved with Xpoint, this is a very significant announcement. We founded Xpoint in 2019, then formally launched the business just eight months ago at G2E, and now we have our first product live in-market, with an outstanding partner in SkillOnNet.

“It’s worth noting that this is just the start, the first chapter in our story. In a matter of weeks we’ll also be live in the USA, and then the rollout of both Xpoint Verify and Xpoint Lite, our geolocation product designed and built for daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators, will continue at pace.”

Maor Nutkevitch, senior vice president of corporate development at SkillOnNet, added: “We’re proud to work with Xpoint as our official geolocation technology partner. We were attracted to Xpoint’s technology that helps our consumers engage with our platforms safely and securely, and the fact that our working relationship is rooted in a true partnership.”

In early June, SkillOnNet launched its PlayOjo, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie brands in Ontario. The firm gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering the SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands and SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

SkillOnNet adds Neccton responsible gambling software in Ontario

Data science firm Neccton‘s responsible gambling software mentor is being used on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO, SpinGenie, and SlotsMagic in Ontario. Neccton makes mentor software – a behavior analysis tool that alerts the operator so it can contact players who display alarming gambling activity. The firm already has a presence in Europe.

Neccton’s director and head of development Dr. Michael Auer said: “We started our research in gambling over 15 years ago and have published multiple academic studies in the area of player tracking and responsible gaming. We have shown that players who gamble responsibly are more loyal, and their customer lifetime is significantly longer.

See also: Bragg Gaming Group signs deal with SkillOnNet in Ontario