WinnaVegas Casino Resort extends partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence

US.- WinnaVegas Casino Resort, in Iowa, has announced an extension of its partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI). By using QCI’s analytics tools, WinnaVegas has optimized marketing strategies.

WinnaVegas Casino Resort opened in April 1992 and is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. It has a total gaming space of nearly 55,000 square feet with 10 table games and nearly 800 slot machines. The resort features 78 first-class hotel rooms, an indoor pool, an indoor golf simulator experience, multiple dining options, an event center, and meeting rooms.

Tom Teesdale, general manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort, said: “QCI has been instrumental in our success, providing invaluable insights that have allowed us to make data-driven decisions and elevate our operational efficiency. Their unwavering support and dedication to innovation align with our vision for delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, added: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WinnaVegas Casino Resort and are honored to be a part of their ongoing success story. Our mission at QCI is to empower our clients with the tools and insights they need to thrive in a competitive landscape. We look forward to furthering our collaboration with WinnaVegas and delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results.”

In April, QCI signed a three-year strategic deal with Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, enterprises of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. It has already deployed its software.

Iowa sports betting handle reaches $272.3m in March

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported that the state’s sports betting handle was $272.3m in March. That’s a 23 per cent increase from February ($220.6m) and 17 per cent higher year-on-year. Players spent $251.9m online and $20.4m at retail facilities.

Revenue was $18.2m, down 8.4 per cent year-on-year. Online betting contributed $16.5m and retail wagering $1.6m. Players won $254.2m, and the state collected $1.2m in tax.