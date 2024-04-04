Quick Custom Intelligence in deal with Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort

The firms have announced a three-year strategic deal.

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has signed a three-year strategic deal with Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, enterprises of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. It has already deployed its software.

John Dinius, president and CEO of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer for our player development and slot departments. We believe the QCI platform will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the level of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests.

“With QCI’s innovative solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Phoenix market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “At QCI, we value partnerships that are built on mutual respect, shared vision, and commitment. Our collaboration with Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort is the epitome of such a relationship. We’ve been deeply impressed by the Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort teams, their passion for excellence, and their unwavering dedication to enhancing guest experiences. I’m proud and excited about the journey ahead and confident that together, we’ll set new standards in the Phoenix market.”

In December 2023, QCI and California’s Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort announced the launch of Pala Purl. The product offers instant access to player accounts via mobile devices for the redemption of player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms and food.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $706.3m in January

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $706.3m in January, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). This represents a 19.5 per cent increase when compared to January 2023 ($591m) and a 2 per cent increase from December. It’s the second-highest handle since the state authorised wagering in 2021.

Revenue was $69.3m: $68.9m from mobile wagering. FanDuel, partnered with the Phoenix Suns, posted $31.2m in mobile revenue from a $258m handle. FanDuel’s retail handle was $1.7m with revenue at $62,810. TPC Scottsdale, partnered with DraftKings, recorded $22.5m in revenue and a $228.2m handle. DraftKings posted a $3.2m retail handle and $144,519 in revenue.