Iowa sports betting handle reaches $272.3m in March

The sports betting handle was up 17 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported that state’s sports betting handle was $272.3m in March. That’s a 23 per cent increase from February ($220.6m) and 17 per cent higher year-on-year. Players spent $251.9m online and $20.4m at retail facilities.

Revenue was $18.2m, down 8.4 per cent year-on-year. Online betting contributed $16.5m and retail wagering $1.6m. Players won $254.2m, and the state collected $1.2m in tax.

