Quick Custom Intelligence and Pala Casino launch Pala Purl

The product offers instant access to player accounts.

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and California’s Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort have announced the launch of Pala Purl. The product offers instant access to player accounts via mobile devices for the redemption of player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms and food.

Fred Buro, CEO & CMO of Pala Casino, said: “The collaboration with QCI represents Pala Casino’s commitment to evolution, innovation, and its unwavering pursuit of the ultimate guest experience. The Pala Purl is not just a cool tool; it’s a game-changer. Our players can now reward themselves instantly and seamlessly, which eliminates a variety of hurdles players sometimes needed to overcome to get player comps and rewards.

“It has been my passion for years to design, build, and deploy a tool like this. So, it was fortuitous that I met Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI and his development team, and presented the concept of the PURL to them. This project could never have happened without them. We are currently beta testing, and the product is now live!”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “The collaboration between QCI and Fred Buro and Pala Casino signifies the future of the casino industry. Pala PURL leverages state-of-the-art technology to offer players a fluid, user-friendly experience.

“At QCI, we pride ourselves on creating tailored solutions, and with Pala Casino, we’ve accomplished something truly exceptional. We are proud to take this first step in the journey and we appreciate the opportunity to build on the vision of Fred Buro and the team at Pala. We are excited about where this integrated digital experience will take us in the future.”