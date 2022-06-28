White Hat Studios signs content deal with PlayEagle.com in Michigan

The games Ted, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders will be added to PlayEagle.com.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has signed a deal with PlayEagle.com to supply online casino content in Michigan. Under the terms of the partnership, White Hat will supply PlayEagle.com with its European gaming content including slots, jackpots, and full-house games. Titles, such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders, will be added to the online casino.

Daniel Lechner, VP of sales and marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “The Michigan market has been incredibly strong since its launch over a year ago. “This, combined with a strong catalogue of games, sets PlayEagle.com up nicely to continue taking their fair share of the state’s igaming market. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship as both our businesses continue to grow.”

CC Griffus, director of igaming and sports betting operations at Soaring Eagle Gaming, added: “White Hat Studios’ content has proven extremely popular among players in Michigan, so we were adamant that its titles needed to be a significant part of our catalogue as we continue to grow our online offering. We can’t wait to roll these games out and are very excited about where this partnership will go.”

White Hat Studios recently agreed a content deal with Four Winds Casinos in Michigan. The firm also signed a content deal with DraftKings. White Hat offers its portfolio of slots, jackpot slots, and RNG table content in states including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

Michigan allows interstate online poker competitions

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has signed an agreement that allows Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams said: “I am happy to announce Michigan has joined the multistate poker compact, and much of the increased tax revenue from multistate poker will go to support K-12 education in Michigan. By joining, Michigan will almost double the potential pool of participants in multistate poker games.

