Michigan allows interstate online poker competitions

Michigan online poker players will be able to compete across state lines.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has signed a deal to allow Michigan to join Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced that it has signed an agreement that allows Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams said: “I am happy to announce Michigan has joined the multistate poker compact, and much of the increased tax revenue from multistate poker will go to support K-12 education in Michigan. By joining, Michigan will almost double the potential pool of participants in multistate poker games.

“The operators still have work to do before Michigan residents may join multistate poker games,” Williams said. “The MGCB must make sure Michigan residents are protected when they play multistate poker, and we will apply the same rigor to review of the new offering as we have other internet games.”

The next step consists of authorisation for online poker operators. The state’s three online poker operators, BetMGM Poker, PokerStars MI, and World Series of Poker MI must meet the MGCB’s requirements to start operating.

Fantasma Games debuts on BetMGM platform in Michigan and West Virginia

Fantasma Games has debuted exclusively on the BetMGM casino platform in Michigan and West Virginia. All Fantasma’s slots will be delivered to BetMGM via Light & Wonder, the studio’s US distribution partner’s content aggregation platform.

The first games to be made available to players are Wins of Nautilus Megaways, which is available in West Virginia and will be offered from May 12 in Michigan, and Bounty Showdown, which already debuted in Michigan and will be available in West Virginia from May 12. More titles are expected to follow.

See also: White Hat Studios and Four Winds Casinos sign content deal in Michigan