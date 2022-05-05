White Hat Studios and Four Winds Casinos sign content deal in Michigan

The gaming supplier will provide its titles to the casinos in Michigan.

US.- White Hat Studios, White Hat Gaming’s gaming supplier for the US market, and Four Winds Casinos have agreed on a content deal. White Hat will supply its catalogue of slot titles such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Worms to Four Winds venues in Michigan.

Daniel Lechner, VP sales & marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “Four Winds Casinos has always exhibited an in-depth understanding of their players and we are certain they will really enjoy playing the top-class branded games we are ready to roll out in Michigan. We look forward to building on this relationship as we continue to expand in the US.”

Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos, added: “We are pleased to offer White Hat Studios’ branded titles to our players. Four Winds Casinos have established a standard for excellence, not only in the Midwest, but also nationally.

“Our casino resorts have consistently been ranked among the best in the country, and we continually strive to enhance our amenities and level of service at our properties and to our online gaming players. We are confident these new titles will be welcomed with enthusiasm.”

White Hat Studios also recently signed a content partnership with Tipico US. Tipico’s online casino customers in New Jersey, as well as future states, will have access to White Hat Studios’ slots, jackpot games and Megaways titles.

