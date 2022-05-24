White Hat Studios signs content deal with DraftKings

The content division of major iGaming platform White Hat Gaming, which continues its expansion in the US, will offer games in different states.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of major iGaming platform White Hat Gaming, has continued its expansion in the US by signing a content deal with DraftKings. White Hat will offer its portfolio of slots, jackpot slots, and RNG table content in states including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

DraftKings players will be able to play White Hat titles such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with one of North America’s most influential and forward-thinking operators in DraftKings, who are a leader in bringing the latest content to the market. This is a huge step for us as we continue our expansion, we can’t wait to see our content go live with them.”

White Hat Studio was launched in August 2021 with a focus on North America. Andy Whitworth was named the new chief executive officer (CEO) in March.

White Hat Studios recently signed a content partnership with Tipico US. Tipico’s online casino customers in New Jersey, as well as future states, will have access to White Hat Studios’ slots, jackpot games and Megaways titles.

It has also signed a content partnership with online gambling operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG). The firm supplies its slots, jackpots, full house, and additional content from its portfolio to Golden Nugget Casino players in various US states.

White Hat Studios and Four Winds Casinos sign content deal in Michigan

In early May, White Hat Studios and Four Winds Casinos agreed on a content deal. White Hat supplies its catalogue of slot titles such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Worms to Four Winds venues in Michigan.

Daniel Lechner, VP sales & marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “Four Winds Casinos has always exhibited an in-depth understanding of their players and we are certain they will really enjoy playing the top-class branded games we are ready to roll out in Michigan.

See also: DraftKings launches online sports betting and igaming in Ontario