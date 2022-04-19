White Hat Studios signs content partnership with Tipico US

Tipico customers in New Jersey and future states will gain access to White Hat Studios’ games.

US.- White Hat Studios, White Hat Gaming’s gaming supplier for the US market, has signed a content partnership with Tipico US. Tipico’s online casino customers in New Jersey, as well as future states, will have access to White Hat Studios’ slots, jackpot games and Megaways titles, including games such as Deal or No Deal, Ted and Worms.

Daniel Lechner, VP sales & marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Tipico as the company expands in the US casino market. Firmly established as one of the largest and most respected global gaming operators, we can’t wait to see how our titles are received by the Tipico player base.

“This, along with a number of other deals, keeps on track our aggressive plans for 2022 and the roll-out of White Hat Studios content across North America.”

Adrian Vella, CEO at Tipico US, added: “We are excited to begin our partnership with White Hat Studios, adding their content to our fast-growing proprietary online casino offering.

“With a proven track record in the regulated US market and their well-known catalogue of branded games, we’re confident that our customers will love White Hat’s offering.”

Recently, White Hat Studios signed a content partnership with online gambling operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) to continue its expansion in the US.

White Hat Studios signs content deal with FanDuel

In March, White Hat Studios partnered with FanDuel in a content deal to continue its expansion in the US. It supplies the company with slots, jackpots, and RNG table products.

FanDuel collaborates with White Hat Gaming’s igaming content division to create bespoke games and short-term exclusives. The partnership expands FanDuel’s online casino and online poker offerings for brands like FanDuel Casino, Stardust Casino, PokerStars, and Mohegan Sun Casino in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

See also: Tipico partners with Columbus Crew in Ohio