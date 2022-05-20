DraftKings launches online sports betting and igaming in Ontario

DraftKings Sportsbook and DraftKings Casino are available in the province.

The company has announced the launch of its online sports betting and igaming products in the Canadian province.

US.- DraftKings has announced the launch of its online sports betting and igaming products in the Canadian province of Ontario. Via DraftKings Sportsbook, bettors can place bets on various sports and events, such as the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer. On DraftKings Casino, players can also access more than 130 online casino games.

The double launch comes after DraftKings’ licence application in Ontario was approved, six weeks after the Canadian province opened its sports betting and igaming markets on April 4.

DraftKings’ co-founder, chairman and chief executive, Jason Robins, said: “DraftKings’ entry into Canada with our online sportsbook and online casino products is a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we reach nearly 40-percent of Canada’s total population,”

“We look forward to providing the passionate fanbase in Ontario with the most entertaining and responsible gaming experience possible.”

NorthStar Bets launches in Ontario

NorthStar Gaming has launched its online casino and sportsbook brand, NorthStar Bets, in Ontario. NorthStar Bets offers data, insights, and analysis and exclusive content. It features games such as live dealer blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and jackpot virtual slot machines.

