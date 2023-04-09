Washington DC sports betting handle drops again in February

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $12.6m in February.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $12.6m in February. That’s 21.9 per cent lower than January ($18.5m) and 34 per cent behind the $19.1m wagered in February 2022. Revenue was $1.2m, up 62 per cent from the $740,552 reported in the same month last year but 20 per cent lower than $1.5m in January 2023.

There are six operators active in the DC market. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, led the market with $626,273 in revenue from $5.7m in bets. Caesars followed with $512,103 from $5.6m. Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which runs a retail sportsbook at Audi Field took revenue of $104,540 from $1m in wagers.

Grand Central Bar, partnered with Elys Game Technology, reported $22,586 from $276,125 in bets, Cloakbook, a joint venture between Cloakroom DC and Elys, reported a loss of $1,189 from $9.850, while BetMGM, which operates in DC in partnership with MLB team the Washington Nationals, posted a loss of $70,284 off a $2m handle.

Elys Game Technology in Washington DC

The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it has signed a deal that will allow it to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug, a restaurant and bar in Washington DC. The Ugly Mug is located 10 blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill. The restaurant serves an American-style menu within a casual atmosphere.

In February, Elys Game Technology announced an agreement with T&L Hospitality to operate at a venue that could be repurposed as a sportsbook in a hotel at 2700 New York Avenue NE in Washington DC.