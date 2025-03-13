Blueprint Gaming announces its latest instalment to the Cash Strike series: Cash Strike Win Boost

This release shows the company’s commitment to consistently enhancing its game families with fresh features for players worldwide.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has upped the ante in its latest instalment to the iconic Cash Strike series. With the eye-catching win boost feature offering electric collect wins boosted by multipliers, Cash Strike Win Boost increases the player’s chances of returns up to a striking 50,000x.

A familiar feast of classic fruit symbols adorns the 3×3, 125 ways to win slot alongside an array of blazing golden coins, heightening the excitement with enlarged opportunities for wins during base play.

Active on reel two, landing the Cash Strike Win Boost symbol alongside cash icons or fixed jackpots on reels one or three will see returns boosted with multipliers up to 5x the player’s stake.

In an exciting twist to gameplay, if a Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot lands alongside a Win Boost Collect symbol, the Cashpot is upgraded to the next highest level.

The same winning combination will also activate the Cash Strike Bonus Game, where any coin landing in view is collected by the Cash Strike symbol on the centre reel, resetting the total free spins to three. The additional feature will continue to optimise chances for grand wins until all spins run out.

Returns are also maximised through the game’s Gold Strike feature, which collects all cash or collect symbols during every spin and adds them to the flaming cash strike logo at the top of the screen. With the chance of dropping at any point during gameplay, players are guaranteed additional access to the Cash Strike Bonus Game.

Upon popular demand, Blueprint’s recently developed Power Play feature also makes a welcome return. This feature offers players further gameplay at 5x the original bet, where only Cash Prize and Collect symbols appear on the reels, and the Hotstepper feature remains active.

Cash Strike Win Boost marks Blueprint’s latest blockbuster release of 2025, showcasing its commitment to consistently enhancing its game families with fresh features for players worldwide.

A company representative said: “Our Cash Strike releases continue to establish themselves as top-performing titles within our leading UK market position and in our international operating regions. Cash Strike Win Boost pays testament to mechanics and features that have resonated strongly with players, including Hotstepper, Gold Strike and Power Play, whilst our eye-catching Win Boost addition maintains a fresh aspect to gameplay and boosts the thrill around landing lavish prizes.”