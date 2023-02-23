Elys Game Technology to operate sportsbook at Washington DC’s The Ugly Mug

The restaurant is located near the Nationals Stadium and Capitol Hill.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it has signed a deal that will allow it to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug, a restaurant and bar in Washington DC. If licenced, it will be Elys’ eighth retail sportsbook in DC.

The Ugly Mug is located 10 blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill. The restaurant serves an American-style menu within a casual atmosphere.

Elys executive chairman Michele Ciavarella said: “We are delighted to partner with Gaynor Jablonski and his team to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug restaurant and bar conveniently located only blocks from Nationals Stadium in Washington, DC.

“By fostering partnerships in local establishments such as The Ugly Mug, Elys brings together vibrant environments with a professionally managed sports betting enterprise. This combination can connect fans and friends together to revel in sports events while enjoying a meal and beverage. We firmly believe that this successful combination can contribute economic benefits to small business entrepreneurs across the nation and boost resources for state and local amenities and infrastructure.”

In January, Elys Game Technology entered a joint venture with Cloakbook to open a Washington DC sportsbook. It received a standard class B joint venture sports wagering operator licence from the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG).

