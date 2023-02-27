Washington DC sports betting handle drops again in January

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $18.5m in the first month of 2023.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $18.5m in January. That’s 1.1 per cent lower than $18.7m in December 2022 and 0.5 per cent behind the $18.6m wagered in January 2022. Revenue was $1.5m, down 25 per cent year-on-year and down 37.5 per cent from December 2022.

There are six operators active in the DC market. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, led the market with $862,723 in revenue from $8.8m in bets. Caesars followed with $371,851 from $6.4m. Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which runs a retail sportsbook at Audi Field took revenue of $236,139 from $1.6m in wagers.

Grand Central Bar, partnered with Elys Game Technology, reported $41,679 from $401,724 in bets, Cloakbook, a joint venture between Cloakroom DC and Elys, reported $2,812 from a $10,524 handle and BetMGM, which is active in DC via a partnership with MLB team the Washington Nationals, posted a loss of $20,763 from $2.9m in bets.

Elys Game Technology in Washington DC

The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it has signed a deal that will allow it to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug, a restaurant and bar in Washington DC. The Ugly Mug is located 10 blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill. The restaurant serves an American-style menu within a casual atmosphere.

In February, Elys Game Technology announced an agreement with T&L Hospitality to operate at a venue that could be repurposed as a sportsbook in a hotel at 2700 New York Avenue NE in Washington DC.