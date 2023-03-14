Washington’s Muckleshoot Casino selects OPTX platform

The casino will have 140 gaming tables, 190 slots and 70 electronic gaming machines.

The Muckleshoot Tribe’s casino is located in Auburn.

US.- Muckleshoot Casino, located in Auburn, Washington, has contracted OPTX’s platform for its gaming floor.

Junior Maldonado, executive director of gaming operations for Muckleshoot Casino, said: “Being able to streamline our operations is key, and by utilizing the most advanced principles in AI and data modeling, OPTX is able to provide actionable recommendations that have proven to increase player visitation and satisfaction, providing an unparalleled customer experience.”

Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX, added: “By selecting OPTX, Muckleshoot will have access to data that will create an unparalleled 360-degree view of their operations. OPTX will enhance their ability to apply data-driven strategies and operational alignment across the board. We are thrilled to welcome Muckleshoot Casino to the team!”

In December, OPTX announced a three-year deal to provide its platform to Rush Street Gaming’s five land-based casinos. Southern California’s Viejas Casino & Resort also acquired OPTX’s Slots, Slots AI, Slot Dispatch, Player Development, Player Development AI and Connect solutions.