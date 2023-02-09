Elys partners with T&L Hospitality for Washington DC sportsbook

The deal covers a potential future sportsbook at a hotel.

US.- Sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced an agreement with T&L Hospitality to operate at a venue that could be repurposed as a sportsbook in a hotel at 2700 New York Avenue NE in Washington DC.

The sportsbook would be managed by M. Jones and Company, a DC Certified Business Enterprise. The agreement has an initial term of three years from the start date of sports betting at the venue with two possible extensions of two years each.

The project is expected to consist of an express betting area with an Elys’ Build-Your-Bet mobile booking tool to scan mobile QR codes to complete wagers. It’s also expected to offer a 4,900 square-foot sportsbook lounge with a 6,990 square-foot restaurant space including a VIP room and a bar.

Michele Ciavarella, Elys executive chairman, said: “We are thrilled to partner with T&L Hospitality to operate this exciting new venue in Washington, DC, and being situated along the border of DC and MD, makes this venue accessible to players from both states. We look forward to continuing our sportsbook expansion within restaurants and bars in DC and neighboring states over the coming months.

“The scaling of this distribution model is strongly gaining momentum in DC with the new JV model implemented as a result of a team effort and consultation with DC regulators. In addition, other jurisdictions such as Ohio and Maryland are quickly adopting this model in an effort to assist local neighborhood business decimated by the pandemic to leverage their loyal customers by providing an interactive on-site sports betting experience, while supplementing their post-pandemic revenue streams.”

In January, Elys Game Technology entered a joint venture with Cloakbook to open a Washington DC sportsbook. The firm received an official grant from the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG) for a standard class B joint venture sports wagering operator licence.

Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $21.4m in November

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $21.4m in November, level with the amount bet in November 2021 but down 13.7 per cent compared to October. Gross gaming revenue was $2.7m.

There are five operators active in the state. In November, Caesars kept the top spot with $919,830 in revenue from $7.4m in total bets. Gambet, operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, posted $843,518 in revenue from a $6.6m handle.