Elys Game Technology enters joint venture with Cloakbook for Washington DC sportsbook

The firm has received an official grant from the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has entered a joint venture with Cloakbook to open a Washington DC sportsbook. The firm has received an official grant from the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG) for a standard class B joint venture sports wagering operator licence.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “We are delighted to have been granted the first joint venture licence with our partners at Cloakbook to commence sports wagering services within the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club and the Over Under rooftop lounge, our second small business sportsbook installation in Washington DC.

“Elys firmly believes that this segment of retail sports betting within neighbourhood establishments could become a key driver for local employment and economic recovery at the community level throughout the US and Canada. This retail distribution model offers an alternative to mobile betting that has not commonly existed in the US other than very limited access in a few grandfathered states prior to the repeal of PASPA in 2018.”

Tony Cavasilios, managing member of Cloakbook, added: “We are eagerly looking forward to commencing our sportsbook operations within the Cloakroom and all-new Over Under lounge on the rooftop above the club, and to provide a whole new experience to our patrons in DC.

“This new venture has given us the opportunity to create 15 new jobs in DC and offer customers a chance to parlay an evening of enjoying a meal and beverage in the Over Under lounge while wagering on their favourite team, and to top it off with a celebration within the award-winning Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club.”