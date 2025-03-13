SiGMA Africa 2025 wraps up with industry advancements, innovation, and collaboration

SiGMA Africa delivered an exceptional platform for discussions, networking, and business opportunities.

Press release.- The third edition of SiGMA Africa concluded on a high note, reinforcing its growing influence in shaping the continent’s gaming, tech, and digital industries. With 2,500 delegates in attendance, the summit delivered an exceptional platform for discussions, networking, and business opportunities, setting the tone for a transformative year ahead.

Opening ceremony & ribbon cutting

The summit opened with a keynote address from Mr. Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for Economic Growth, Office of the Mayor, Cape Town. Vos underscored Cape Town’s position as a key player in Africa’s digital economy, highlighting regulatory efficiency, fintech expansion, and a commitment to business-friendly policies. “Cape Town is no stranger to rolling the dice on bold ideas. From launching South Africa’s first Ease of Doing Business Index to landing more flights through our Open Skies strategy, we know that growth happens when you play smart,” stated Vos, setting the stage for two days of impactful dialogue.

Diverse speaker line-up & industry discussions

Over two days, speakers and industry veterans tackled Africa’s regulatory landscape, market expansion, and digital transformation. Panels featured key insights into the growing convergence between gaming, blockchain, and fintech, with industry leaders discussing strategies to navigate Africa’s rapidly evolving ecosystem. Among the distinguished speakers, H.E. Dennis Vella contributed valuable insights on Malta’s role in fostering business cooperation between Africa and Europe, further solidifying SiGMA’s commitment to global industry partnerships.

Recognising excellence: SiGMA Africa Awards & Charity Auction

The SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 celebrated outstanding contributions to gaming, fintech, and emerging technologies, with winners recognised for their role in driving industry evolution. Beyond accolades, the SiGMA Foundation Charity Auction brought together global leaders to support transformative initiatives through art, reinforcing SiGMA’s commitment to social impact. The foundation’s ongoing efforts extend far beyond this event, with initiatives such as the expansion of a hospital in Peru, alongside various global projects aimed at education, healthcare, and community development.

Building connections

Beyond the conference floor, SiGMA Africa 2025 provided unrivalled networking opportunities through exclusive igathering dinners, private networking drinks, and a high-energy closing party, ensuring industry connections extended beyond panel discussions. This year also saw a stronger focus on women in gaming, with several networking events spearheaded by Women in Gaming (WiG). These initiatives amplified the importance of diversity and inclusion, fostering meaningful discussions on leadership, mentorship, and equal opportunities within the gaming sector.

Looking ahead to BiS SiGMA Americas

As SiGMA Africa 2025 closes, attention now shifts to BiS SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil, where 18,000 delegates, 600 exhibitors, and 300 speakers will gather for the region’s most anticipated gaming event. Expanding across three stages at the Transamerica Expo Center, the event will provide four days of world-class content, strategic networking, and game-changing business opportunities.