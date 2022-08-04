Washington DC sports betting handle and revenue down in June

Revenue in DC came in $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in June 2021.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $13.8m in June. That’s a decrease of 29.3 per cent from $19.5m in June 2021 and the down 19.8 per cent from May’s $17.2m.

Revenue was $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in the same month in 2021 and down from $2m in May this year. The number of operators active in the DC market is now higher, however, with five active operators compared to three in June 2021.

Generating $409,057 in revenue from $6m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot among operators in June. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, came second after paying out $3.3m in winnings, resulting in $444,635 in revenue.

BetMGM, partner of Major League Baseball team the Washington Nationals, followed with $106,589 in revenue from a $3.4m handle. Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook, which offers sports betting via an agreement with Elys Game Technology, placed fourth with $39,647 from $402,553 in wagers.

FanDuel now joins the list, having opened the brick-and-mortar sportsbook at DC United’s Audi Field stadium last month.