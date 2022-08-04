Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Washington DC sports betting handle and revenue down in June

Revenue in DC came in $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in June 2021.
Revenue in DC came in $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in June 2021.
08/04/22

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $13.8 from June, a decrease year-on-year and month-to-month.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $13.8m in June. That’s a decrease of 29.3 per cent from $19.5m in June 2021 and the down 19.8 per cent from May’s $17.2m

Revenue was $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in the same month in 2021 and down from $2m in May this year. The number of operators active in the DC market is now higher, however, with five active operators compared to three in June 2021.

Generating $409,057 in revenue from $6m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot among operators in June. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, came second after paying out $3.3m in winnings, resulting in $444,635 in revenue.

BetMGM, partner of Major League Baseball team the Washington Nationals, followed with $106,589 in revenue from a $3.4m handle. Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook, which offers sports betting via an agreement with Elys Game Technology, placed fourth with $39,647 from $402,553 in wagers.

FanDuel now joins the list, having opened the brick-and-mortar sportsbook at DC United’s Audi Field stadium last month.

In this article:
Washington DC sports betting

Latest Articles

Latest Sports betting news from EMEA

Latest Sports betting news from North America

Latest Sports betting news from Asia

Latest Sports betting news from Oceania

Latest Sports betting news from LatAm & Caribbean