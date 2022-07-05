Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Washington DC sports betting handle up 25 per cent year-on-year in May

Revenue in May reached $2m, 42.9 per cent higher month-on-month.
07/05/22

Washington DC’s sports betting handle amounted to $17.2 in May, up 25 per cent year-on-year but down 6.5 per cent from April.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC hit $17.2m in May. That’s a rise of 25 per cent year-on-year but down 6.5 per cent from April. Revenue came in at $2m – level with the same month last year and 42.9 per cent higher than the $1.4m reported in April. 

Generating $818,131 in revenue from $7.7m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot among operators in the state. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, came second after paying out $4.3m in winnings from $5m in wagers, resulting in $724,451 in revenue.

BetMGM, partner of Major League Baseball team the Washington Nationals, followed with $444,021 in revenue from a $4m handle. Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook, which offers sports betting via an agreement with Elys Game Technology, placed fourth with $30,105 from $476,437 in wagers.

