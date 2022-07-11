FanDuel opens sportsbook at DC United Stadium 

MLS team DC United and FanDuel celebrated the opening of the retail sportsbook on Friday.

Audi Field becomes the First Major League Soccer stadium to house a sportsbook.

US.- DC United and FanDuel have opened the brick-and-mortar sportsbook at DC United’s Audi Field stadium. It’s the first such facility at a Major League Soccer stadium in the US. However, FanDuel said it has “no timetable” for a mobile sports betting launch in Washington DC.

Located just inside Gate A, the FanDuel Sportsbook stretches over 2,700 square feet and features three wagering stations, 47 HD televisions, two large video walls, 18 self-service kiosks and an uninterrupted view to the field. It will open daily from 10am to 12am (unless communicated otherwise).

Access is via Gate A at Audi Field, at the intersection of R Street SW and First Street SW.

