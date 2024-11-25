WA.Technology awarded ISO 27001:2022 certification

The supplier was awarded the gold standard for information security management systems with new accreditation.

Press release.- WA.Technology has reached a new milestone after being awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification.

The globally recognised standard outlines the robust requirements that companies must meet for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification offers a comprehensive framework for developing, implementing, and maintaining robust data security practices online.

“Being awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification reflects WA.Technology’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest possible security controls and data integrity standards across its entire organisation”, the company stated.

The process involved an in-depth analysis of WA.Technology’s information security policies and analysis of the procedures and comprehensive security controls in place to protect the business against potential vulnerabilities. These threats include unauthorised data breaches, sharing of information, and other potential risks.

This is the International Organisation for Standardisation’s (ISO) latest version of the 27001 certification, which features enhanced provisions around emerging information security risks and challenges in the digital landscape, including those related to cloud security, remote working, building access, maintenance of company data, and the utilisation of new technologies. An upgrade from the 2013 certification, ISO 27001:2022 provides online-facing organisations with a clear framework for implementing and managing an effective ISMS to protect confidential information.

Francesca Grech, ISO Coordinator at WA.Technology, celebrated the new certification: “We are delighted to have received the ISO 27001:2022 certification – this is a true reflection of our commitment to upholding the highest standards in information and cyber security and improving our overall risk management and operational efficiency.”

Then, she added: “ISO 27001:2022 is the gold standard for security for any online business; it is no longer a ‘nice to have’ certification but an essential. At WA.Technology, we thoroughly understand the importance of deploying robust security systems across our entire business. This is imperative not only to protect our partners’ information but also to build trust and enhance credibility and confidence too.”