WA.Technology aims to deliver unmatched personalisation with Pick’em Player Props

WA.Technology’s launch gives players the chance to put their sporting knowledge to the test by predicting individual player performances.

Press release.- WA.Technology aims to raise the bar for personalised betting with the launch of its new Pick’Em Player Props product.

Combining Fantasy and Sports Betting, WA.Technology’s launch gives players the chance to put their sporting knowledge to the test by predicting individual player performances – capturing the growing popularity of player props betting.

Due to be showcased to delegates at Stand 1095 during SiGMA Europe this week, this latest innovation from WA.Technology is perfect for operators looking to drive acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Players will have the option to wager on an extensive number of betting markets across a range of sports, allowing them to follow their favourite players’ performances rather than entire teams.

With two different betting modes, WA.Technology is catering to the differing preferences of players. The “Power Play” mode has been designed to ramp up the excitement as players must guess all predictions correctly; one incorrect guess and it is game over.

On the other hand, the “Flexible” betting mode allows players to be much more strategic in their bet selections, allowing for some incorrect predictions while still offering attractive payouts.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Pick’Em Player Props gives players multiple player prop selections to their slip with fixed multipliers, making the experience much easier to understand.

Player-focused markets have undergone a meteoric rise over the last few years, largely driven by changes in broadcasting and social media. Pick’Em Player Props has been designed to capture that growth and deliver more personalised, localised bet selections for operators across markets in Latin America and Africa.

Commenting on the launch, Will Booth, product manager – Fantasy at WA.Technology, expressed his excitement about the new launch: “Over the last few years, we have seen a growing demand for more content focused on individual players. In other words, bettors are more in love with the player than the team itself. One great example of this is Lionel Messi; bettors will still wager on him whether he is playing for Barcelona, PSG, or Inter Miami.

“WA.Technology’s Pick’Em Player Props has been designed to specifically capture that growth in demand for player props and provide our operators with the necessary tools to engage with bettors on a more personal level. With a sleek design, multiple playing modes and engaging predictor games, Pick’Em Player Props is taking the betting experience to new heights.”