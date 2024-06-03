Virginia sports betting handle reaches $563.5m in April

The sports betting handle was up 32 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $563.5m in April, up 32.2 per cent compared to April 2023, but 11 per cent behind March of this year. Mobile wagers reached $559.3m, while bettors wagered $4.2m at retail locations.

Virginia bettors won $502.9m. Twelve operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenue for April, leading to $8.2m in tax payments for the month. State law places a 15 per cent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s AGR.

Casinos in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery has reported that at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia gaming revenue in April totalled $60.1m. The figure was down 7 per cent compared to March ($65m) and up nearly 70 per cent compared to the same month last year, when only two casinos were operational. Slot revenue for the month reached $43.9m, while table games revenue was $16.2m. The state collected $10.8m in taxes.