Virginia reports $65m in casino revenue for March

The three casinos paid a combined $10.3m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in March totalled $65.1m, up 13.5 per cent compared to February ($53.7m) and up 73.9 per cent compared to the same month last year, when only two casinos were operational.

Slot revenue for the month reached $48.9m (up 11.5 per cent month-on-month), while table games revenue was $16.2m (up 20.1 per cent). The state collected $10.3m in taxes, which is 13.5 per cent more than in February.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $27.7m in revenue, $19.5m from its 1,462 slots and $8.2m from 81 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $16.2m, $13m from its 911 slots and $3.2m from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $21m in adjusted gross gaming revenue, $16.3m from 804 slot machines, and $4.7m from 33 table games.

Permanent casinos

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.