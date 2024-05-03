Virginia sports betting handle hits $635.6m in March

The sports betting handle was up 24.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $635.6m in March, up 24.2 per cent compared to March 2023, and 16 per cent compared to February. Mobile wagers accounted for $629.7m, while bettors wagered $5.9m at retail locations.

The Virginia Lottery reported that sportsbook gross revenue was $47.7m, down 13.7 per cent from March as the hold was 3.3 percentage points lower. According to its report, 13 operators finished the month with net positive AGR. The state will collect $6.3m in tax receipts.

Casinos in Virginia

Gaming revenue in March at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. totalled $65.1m. The figure was up 13.5 per cent compared to February ($53.7m) and up 73.9 per cent compared to the same month last year, when only two casinos were operational.

Slot revenue for the month reached $48.9m (up 11.5 per cent month-on-month), while table games revenue was $16.2m (up 20.1 per cent). The state collected $10.3m in taxes, which is 13.5 per cent more than in February.