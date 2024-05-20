Virginia reports $60.1m in casino revenue for April

The three casinos paid a combined $10.8m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in April totalled $60.1m, down 7 per cent compared to March ($65m) and up nearly 70 per cent compared to the same month last year, when only two casinos were operational.

Slot revenue for the month reached $43.9m, while table games revenue was $16.2m. The state collected $10.8m in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $26.4m in revenue, $18.4m from its 1,446 slots and $8m from 81 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $13.9m, $11m from its 911 slots and $2.9m from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $19.7m in adjusted gross gaming revenue, $14.4m from 804 slot machines, and $5.2m from 33 table games. All three casinos reported less income than in March.

Permanent casinos

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.

Last month, Petersburg chose The Cordish Companies to build a casino should voters approve the move in a referendum.