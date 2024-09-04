Virginia sports betting handle reaches $377.6m in July

The sports betting handle was up 28 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $377.6m in July, up 28.6 per cent compared to July 2023 but 9 per cent behind June of this year. Mobile wagers reached $376m, while bettors wagered $1.6m at retail locations.

Virginia’s 15 licensed operators paid out $332.6m to bettors for an 11.9 per cent hold. Online revenue totalled $40.1m compared to $27.6m in July 2023. Operators paid $6.1m in tax payments. The state does not release data for individual sportsbooks but regulator said that 10 operators had positive AGR for the month.

Casino gaming revenue in Virginia

As for casinos, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia generated gaming revenue of $59.3m in July, down 0.34 per cent compared to June ($59.5m). Slot revenue for the month reached $44.3m, while table games revenue was $15m. The state collected $10.7m in taxes.