Virginia sports betting handle reaches $415.3m in June

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $415.3m in June, down 18 per cent from May but up 27.6 per cent higher year-over-year. The Virginia Lottery reported that bettors won $369.8m for an operator win percentage of 10.95 per cent.

Ten operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for June, leading to $6.2m in tax payments for the month.

Virginia reports $59.5m in casino revenue for June

The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in June totalled $59.5m, down 5 per cent compared to May ($62.7m).

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.9m in revenue, $17.9m from its 1,417 slots and $7.9m from 84 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $14.3m: $12m from its 907 slots and $2.3 from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $19.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue: $14m from 826 slot machines, and $5.2m from 36 table games.