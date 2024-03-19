Virginia registers $57.3m in casino gaming revenue for February

Virginia casinos increased 8.3 per cent in revenue compared to January.

US.- Virginia casinos reported $57.3m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in February, up 8.3 per cent compared to January ($52.9), according to data released by the Virginia Lottery. All three Virginia casinos saw AGR for slots and table games rise.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth led with $25m in revenue: $18.2m from slots and $7m from table games. Caesars Virginia posted $18m in revenue ($13m from its slots and $4m from table games). Hard Rock Bristol recorded $13m in ($11m from slots and $1.6m from table games). Some $10.3m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.