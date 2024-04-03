Virginia sports betting handle reaches $545.1m in February

The sports betting handle was up 25 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $545.1m in February, up 25.6 per cent compared to February 2023, but 16 per cent behind the record handle of $652.9m reported in January. Mobile wagers dominated the market, accounting for $540m, while bettors wagered $4.9m at retail locations.

The Virginia Lottery reported that sportsbook gross revenue reached $50m, up 25.8 per cent year-on-year. Year-over-year adjusted gross revenue was 56.6 per cent higher at $44.5m. According to the report, 11 operators finished the month with net positive AGR. The state to collect $6.3m in tax receipts.

Casinos in Virginia

Virginia casinos reported $57.3m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in February, up 8.3 per cent compared to January ($52.9), according to data released by the Virginia Lottery. All three Virginia casinos saw AGR for slots and table games rise.