Virginia reports $52.9m in casino revenue for January

The three casinos paid a combined $9.5m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in January totalled $52.9m. Slots generated $37.9m and table games $14.9m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $23.5m in revenue, $15.6m from its 1,466 slots and $7.8m from 81 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $12m, $9.9m from its 911 slots and $2.1m from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $17.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue from 808 slot machines and 33 table games.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened three months later. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022 and the casino opened on January 23. Caesars Virginia’s casino licence was approved in April 2023. The temporary facility in Danville opened on May 15, 2023.

Permanent casinos

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.