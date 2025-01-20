Nadia Popova, EGT: “The relocation of the show to Barcelona will bring many new perspectives for building fruitful collaborations”

The chief revenue officer and VP of sales & marketing at EGT shares with Focus Gaming News her expectations for ICE Barcelona 2025, the innovations to showcase, and their vision for 2025.

Exclusive interview.- Ahead of ICE Barcelona 2025, EGT is poised to showcase its latest innovations in gaming technology, bringing fresh perspectives and opportunities to the industry. In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP of sales & marketing at EGT, discusses her expectations for the show, the solutions the company will present, and the 2025 outlook.

What are your expectations for the first edition of the exhibition after leaving London? What do you think will change in this new era?

ICE is a significant event for us, which allows us to present our wide variety of products to industry professionals from all over the world. That is why this year we will be expecting our current and potential new customers and partners at one of the largest stands at the exhibition, where they will be able to get acquainted with our new developments, divided into zones, covering all gaming verticals. I believe that the relocation of the show to Barcelona will bring many new perspectives for building fruitful collaborations. I am also confident that the changes provide new opportunities for which we as a company are ready.

What new slot machines or gaming products will EGT be showcasing at ICE Barcelona 2025? Are there any specific innovations you are particularly excited about?

As always, EGT will remain true to itself and, along with the bestsellers from its portfolio, during the show it will also demonstrate a multitude of highly-potential new developments. Among them will be 2 brand-new slot cabinets – 32-32 St and 32-32 Up. Standing out with their frameless UHD 4K displays delivering outstanding visual clarity and attractive design with user-friendly ergonomics for ultimate comfort during play, these models will certainly not go unnoticed by

visitors to our stand.

On display will also be the latest multigames from our Supreme Selection slot series. The Supreme Red and Supreme Buy Bonus Prize Selection will present players with numerous slot titles that Will offer them a perfect mix of captivating themes, irresistible bonuses, and great entertainment.

Our guests will also be able to become familiar with the newest addition to EGT’s jackpot family – the Asian-themed Zhao Cai Shuang Yu. Having made its debut 3 months ago, it will fascinate players with its enormous potential. New ETG terminal and gaming mixes will complement the selection with the latest gaming solutions of EGT.

The company received accolades in the categories “Slot Machine of the Year,” “Jackpot System of the Year,” and “Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year” at the BEGE Awards 2024. Can you tell us more about what these kinds of recognitions mean for your company and how it reflects your work?

We are honoured to have been distinguished with all these prizes by such a prestigious competition as the BEGE Awards, which serves as a benchmark for exceptional achievements in our industry. These accolades are a high recognition for our team and are proof that our products enjoy great appreciation. This motivates us to continue developing them and offering specialized solutions for the different markets where we operate.

With such rapid growth and global presence, what are EGT’s long-term goals, particularly in the European market, and how do you plan to achieve them?

Our goals for 2025 are to solidify our leadership positions both on a European and a global level, reaching even more markets while expanding our footprint in those where our products already have a presence. We plan to achieve this by continuing to make strategic investments in our manufacturing and R&D activities, which will enable us to keep on creating forward-thinking gaming solutions that will set industry trends.

What do you think will be the keys to making a difference in the industry in the current land-based landscape?

When talking about the factors that are essential for the good performance and enhanced customer experience of gaming products nowadays, I will probably not surprise anyone by mentioning artificial intelligence in the first place. It plays an increasingly important role in collecting and analyzing data about the preferences and tastes of players, which allows the creation of highly personalized content.

The second thing is the adaptability of solutions to markets and their specific needs. We have a wide variety of solutions and we will continue to work in this direction. Adding to this advanced game mechanics, visually appealing themes, and robust security measures, we have the formula for developing solutions, guaranteeing that users will get the engaging gaming experience they are looking for.