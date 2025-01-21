California’s Mechoopda Casino to suspend operations

The Mechoopda Indian Tribe says operations are unsustainable.

US.- The Mechoopda Indian Tribe has announced that the Mechoopda Casino in California will suspend its operations on January 31. The Mechoopda Economic Gaming Authority (MEGA) board took the decision after months of deliberation and efforts to address the challenges facing the business.

The tribe said that despite some progress, external factors have made operations unsustainable for the time being. The firm stressed that “this is not the end of the journey” and that the board remains committed to reopening the casino, though no timeline has been established.

Dennis Ramirez, tribal chairman of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe, said: “Suspending operations at the casino is a heart-wrenching decision that affects not only our tribe, but also our valued employees, customers, and the surrounding community. While this chapter is closing, our commitment to the casino’s long-term vision remains steadfast. For over 25 years, this project has been a cornerstone of our economic development goals, and we will continue to work toward its future reopening.

“This decision is undoubtedly a challenging moment for our tribe, but we remain resilient and committed to overcoming this setback. Our tribe has faced challenges before and emerged stronger. We are confident in our ability to do so again.”

