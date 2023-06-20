Virginia reports $45.5m in casino revenue for May

Gaming revenue from Virginia casinos reached a new record.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Danville for May. Gaming revenue from the Virginia casinos totalled $45.5m, a new record for the state, and $10m over April’s $35m.

Commercial casinos only opened in Virginia last year. There are three venues: the permanent Rivers Casino Portsmouth and two temporary casinos, Hard Rock Bristol and Caesars Danville. There are expected to be at least five Virginia casinos in operation within the next couple of years.

In May, Rivers Casino Portsmouth collected $20.6m in revenue, $13.9m from its 1,416 slots and $6.8m from 81 table games, with $3.4m in taxes generated. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $12.9m, $11m from slots and $1.9m from tables. The Bristol Casino has 921 slot machines and 29 table games.

Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville generated $11.9m in only two weeks since opening on May 15. Over $10.1m came from slot machines while table play accounted for around $1.7m. The casino features 768 slots and 25 table games.

Danville will receive $715,000 through the 6 per cent state tax and around $300,000 in additional revenue from the development agreement they have with Caesars. That totals around $1m in revenue for the city in just two weeks.

The three casinos combined for $8.2m in taxes paid to the state in May, a 20 per cent increase compared to April.

