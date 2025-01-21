Connecticut sports betting handle reaches record $243.7m in December

The handle increased by 14 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $243.7m in December, a 14.5 per cent increase year-over-year and a new state record, surpassing the $229.1m bet in October 2024.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection reported that the state’s three online and two retail operators took gross revenue of $14.4m, a 35.8 per cent decrease from December 2023 but down 52.5 per cent from November’s record of $30.3m. The state collected $1.6m in tax.

Online operators FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook accounted for $232.9m of the total bets. FanDuel led the market with $107.8m in bets and $6.9m in gross revenue. DraftKings posted $90.4m in handle and $5.2m in revenue, while Fanatics Sportsbook’s handle reached $34.7m and revenue $2.3m. Retail sportsbooks posted $10.8m in bets.

In 2024, bettors in Connecticut spent $2.2bn on sports, up 24 per cent from 2023. Gross revenue reached $224.1m. The state launched legal sports betting in 2022.