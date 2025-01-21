BetMGM bags rights to Family Feud and The Price is Right for online casino products

The online gaming company has acquired the intellectual property rights to the brands for slots, table games and non-traditional casino games.

US.- BetMGM has announced that it has signed a deal with entertainment company Fremantle for exclusive rights to use the intellectual property of The Price is Right and Family Feud for slots, table games and non-traditional casino games.

BetMGM will be able to create customised online casino content around the game show brands. The multi-year deal will also see BetMGM feature as a sponsor of the game shows. It says more details will be announced later in the year.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer of BetMGM, said: “This partnership unlocks various ways for BetMGM and Fremantle to collaborate and expand our brand. ‘Family Feud’ and ‘The Price is Right’ are two of the most popular game shows in North America, and we look forward to bringing their fun and excitement to our online casino in various exciting ways.”

Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle North America, added: “Our exclusive deal with BetMGM and our premier game show IP represents a significant milestone for us both. This innovative collaboration paves the way for in-game branding across diverse online casino categories, while also providing opportunities for integrated TV sponsorships. It’s all about enhancing how fans of “The Price Is Right” and “Family Feud” connect with the shows in fresh, immersive ways.”

In December, BetMGM named Casey Hurbis as its new chief marketing officer. Hubis reports directly to the chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. He most recently served as chief marketing officer at Rocket Mortgage, where he led marketing strategies. Before joining Rocket Mortgage, Casey spent 24 years in automotive marketing, culminating in a role leading advertising and communications for FIAT and Alfa Romeo.