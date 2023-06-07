Virginia casino workers push to end indoor smoking

A group of workers has joined Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE).

US.- Virginia casino workers have joined Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), a nationwide group of gaming industry employees who are fighting to end indoor smoking.

Commercial casinos only opened in Virginia last year. There are three venues: the permanent Rivers Casino Portsmouth and two temporary casinos, Hard Rock Bristol and Caesars Danville.

Rivers Portsmouth has reconfigured it’s gaming floor and designated nonsmoking sections. It says its gaming floor is 80 per cent smoke-free, but a group of casino workers want state lawmakers to force all casinos to go entirely smoke-free.

CEASE was founded in Atlantic City after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, in July 2021, ended his emergency health order that had temporarily banned casino smoking. The organisation has expanded its reach with several state chapters, including Rhode Island, where casino workers are pushing for a bill that would ban smoking at casinos.

The Virginia Lottery reported that gaming revenue from the Virginia casinos totalled $35.4m in April. slots generated $25.1m and table games 10.2m.